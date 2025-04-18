Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 50,387 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,387 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in American States Water by 2,173.9% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 367.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in American States Water by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,687. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $80.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56. American States Water has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

