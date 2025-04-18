Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,639,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,464,000 after purchasing an additional 229,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,723,000 after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,306,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,262,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

