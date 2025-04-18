Desjardins Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$63.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.89.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

SU opened at C$47.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$52.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.59 and a 52-week high of C$58.58. The company has a market cap of C$59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

