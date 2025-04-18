Desjardins Has Lowered Expectations for Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$56.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.13.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

TSE:AFN opened at C$32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$30.81 and a 12-month high of C$62.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$617.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ag Growth International

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Householder purchased 4,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,040.00. Also, Director Janet Giesselman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$218,076.00. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $436,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

