Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558,488 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,510,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $773,016,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,931,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,662 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,480 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,400,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $23.45 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $25.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DB. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

