Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $242.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.20. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

