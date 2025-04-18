Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dillard’s by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $320.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.39. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.24 and a 12 month high of $510.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.44 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.71%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

