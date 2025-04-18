Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Position Lessened by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,741,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 5.9% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.21% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $350,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4,212.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 206,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 201,971 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,269,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,421,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

