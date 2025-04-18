Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,666 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,825,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 309,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,226,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 1,766,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after acquiring an additional 208,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

