Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.24, but opened at $45.16. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 581,537 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 3.60.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 28.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

