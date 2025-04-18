Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2025

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKYGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Stories

