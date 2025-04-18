Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
