Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Stories

