Douglas John Bowlby Sells 101,200 Shares of Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas John Bowlby sold 101,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,963.48.
Douglas John Bowlby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 16th, Douglas John Bowlby sold 30,000 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Douglas John Bowlby sold 20,000 shares of Aris Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$104,200.00.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
Aris Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.