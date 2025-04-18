DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $17.42. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 311,049 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DRD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

