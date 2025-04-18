Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $6,763,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 103,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 1,151.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 69,473 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $56.51 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $839.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.27.

DCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ducommun from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

