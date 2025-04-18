Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DT opened at $43.08 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.