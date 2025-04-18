Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $43.08 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

