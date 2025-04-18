Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.83 and traded as low as $31.04. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 26,123 shares traded.
Eagle Financial Services Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%.
Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Financial Services
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.