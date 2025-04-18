Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.83 and traded as low as $31.04. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 26,123 shares traded.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.