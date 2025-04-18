EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,313 Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

