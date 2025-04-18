EAM Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 449,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 176,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 75.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NGVC stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

