EAM Investors LLC Sells 14,648 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.77 million, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $119.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

