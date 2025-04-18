EAM Investors LLC Sells 4,351 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQBK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.