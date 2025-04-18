Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DEA stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $880.72 million, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Easterly Government Properties’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, April 28th. The 2-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 25th.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 378.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

