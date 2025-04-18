Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DEA stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $880.72 million, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Easterly Government Properties’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, April 28th. The 2-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 25th.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 378.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

