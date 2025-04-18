Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $268.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.65. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

