Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.41.

Elevance Health stock opened at $424.44 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

