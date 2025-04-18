Emblem (CVE:EMC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.84. Emblem shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 597,714 shares.
Emblem Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.
About Emblem
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
