Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 1,489,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,700.3 days.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of THQQF opened at $11.23 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

