Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 1,489,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,700.3 days.
Shares of THQQF opened at $11.23 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.
