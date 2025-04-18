Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 9.8% – Should You Sell?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.19. 713,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 526,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Emerita Resources Trading Down 9.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$304.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.09.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

