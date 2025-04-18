EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the March 15th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 1.4 %

EMX Royalty stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 440,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,111. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $235.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.81. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of EMX Royalty from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMX Royalty

(Get Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.