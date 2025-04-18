Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) is Alpha Wave Global LP’s 7th Largest Position

Alpha Wave Global LP lowered its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 753,552 shares during the period. Energy Recovery comprises approximately 2.8% of Alpha Wave Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alpha Wave Global LP’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 376.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 76,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 109,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,326,593.88. This represents a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $330,666.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,300.78. The trade was a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.3 %

ERII opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.98 million, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

