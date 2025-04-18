Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 231,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 214,446 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 101,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 69.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

NYSE:ET opened at $17.24 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

