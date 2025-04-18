Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 2,449,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,201,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

