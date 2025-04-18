Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 122,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 67,411 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

