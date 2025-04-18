Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,725,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enpro by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 313,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enpro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 185,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $144.04 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $214.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Enpro’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

