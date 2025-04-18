Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Posts Earnings Results

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

EBTC stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.56. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Bancorp

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.