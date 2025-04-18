Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given a C$2.30 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$2.30 price objective on Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on E. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Enterprise Group from C$2.80 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Group from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.
Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Enterprise Group Company Profile
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.
