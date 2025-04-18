Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,928 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Envista by 42.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after acquiring an additional 71,435 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $228,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 26.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,971,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,480,000 after acquiring an additional 830,861 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Saturday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Envista in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.