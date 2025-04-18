EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,344,371,000 after purchasing an additional 358,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,552,000 after acquiring an additional 429,733 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,356,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,213,000 after purchasing an additional 429,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.50%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

