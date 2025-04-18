Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $46,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.34, for a total value of $2,280,600.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,677,754.68. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total transaction of $199,891.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,513.85. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $6,547,068 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.50.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $790.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $850.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $898.09. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

