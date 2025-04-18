Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,496,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,208,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $53,072,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 425,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,807,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

