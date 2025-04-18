Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LAC opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.01. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 240,418 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 20.1% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 857,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 143,373 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,132.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 811,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 745,777 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 731,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.