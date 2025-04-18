Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Price

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $298,302,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308,940 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,988 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.