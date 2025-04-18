Evercore ISI Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $296.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $288.00 to $296.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.

TRV stock opened at $256.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.22. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,344,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

