Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 263 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $64.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.34.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.