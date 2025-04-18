Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $220.26 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.64. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

