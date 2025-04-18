Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $452.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total transaction of $3,117,142.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. This represents a 31.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total value of $1,323,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,571.38. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,843. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

