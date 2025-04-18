Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $176.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $235.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.