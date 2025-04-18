Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 504.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 100,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,215 shares during the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIX opened at $348.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

