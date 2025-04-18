Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 83,776 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.