Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $444,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in The Cigna Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $329.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.18 and its 200 day moving average is $311.07. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

