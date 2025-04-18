Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 438 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

